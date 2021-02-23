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Finding your power position - Part 4
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0 view • February 23, 2021
Robert Miles joins us to bring an encouraging message in his series, "Finding your power position". We don't need anyone to be our intermediary with the Lord. We have the power and the opportunity to get real with God one on one. Give a listen - you'll be glad you did!
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