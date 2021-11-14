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SATANIC PEDOPHILES IN - HIGH PLACES IN AUSTRALIA - AND THE WORLD BILL HEFFERNAN
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343 views • November 14, 2021
SATANIC PEDOPHILES IN - HIGH PLACES IN AUSTRALIA AND THE WORLD - BILL HEFFERNAN
A must watch: The Fiona Barnett Story, which is the backbone to the "Wood Royal Commission"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EGL8evUqg2Nx/
The very disturbing findings of the "Wood Royal Commission" -> Pedophiles in high places in Australia, Including Ex Prime Minister, were sealed from the general public for 90 years! - because it would erode public trust in the Government.
At 30 seconds, yes that is Jenifer Coates, who was asked to investigate the Andrews Government & his cronies during the many hotel quarantine failures in 2020, that allegedly lead to the death of 801 Victorians.
With a multimillion $ budget, her team of lawyers, solicitors, prosecutors, judges... all failed to even ask the most basic questions i.e. who signed the contracts, whom approved them and whom were they liaising with at the Security company.
Just by way of coincidence, everyone in the Andrews government that sat before the "Coates Inquiry" all had selective amnesia.
I don't recall, I have no recollection, I don't recall, I have no recollection, I don't recall, I have no recollection......
26th July 2021 Update:
It gets much worse folks.. As for the "Wood Royal Commission" which headed by James Roland Wood, 👉 Wood himself was "allegedly" named as one of the offenders in one of the survivor testimony. -> https://www.bitchute.com/video/czJVdLdDbKWU/
Talk about the fox guarding the hen house.
Now we all know why the files were sealed for 100 years!
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/3zb2T0zW2g27/
A must watch: The Fiona Barnett Story, which is the backbone to the "Wood Royal Commission"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EGL8evUqg2Nx/
The very disturbing findings of the "Wood Royal Commission" -> Pedophiles in high places in Australia, Including Ex Prime Minister, were sealed from the general public for 90 years! - because it would erode public trust in the Government.
At 30 seconds, yes that is Jenifer Coates, who was asked to investigate the Andrews Government & his cronies during the many hotel quarantine failures in 2020, that allegedly lead to the death of 801 Victorians.
With a multimillion $ budget, her team of lawyers, solicitors, prosecutors, judges... all failed to even ask the most basic questions i.e. who signed the contracts, whom approved them and whom were they liaising with at the Security company.
Just by way of coincidence, everyone in the Andrews government that sat before the "Coates Inquiry" all had selective amnesia.
I don't recall, I have no recollection, I don't recall, I have no recollection, I don't recall, I have no recollection......
26th July 2021 Update:
It gets much worse folks.. As for the "Wood Royal Commission" which headed by James Roland Wood, 👉 Wood himself was "allegedly" named as one of the offenders in one of the survivor testimony. -> https://www.bitchute.com/video/czJVdLdDbKWU/
Talk about the fox guarding the hen house.
Now we all know why the files were sealed for 100 years!
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/3zb2T0zW2g27/
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