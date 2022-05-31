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Anybody in America Paying Attention to Russia’s Threats to Nuke USA?
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415 views • May 31, 2022
How many times must Russian officials tell the American people that the Russian Strategic Nuclear Forces will unleash its fury on the United States of America? Few Americans are aware of the very serious warnings. Even among those who have heard or read the threats, there is not much concern that Moscow may actually carry out a surprise first strike on American cities.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/31/22
It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!
https://tru.news/3PDRV1R
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/31/22
It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!
https://tru.news/3PDRV1R
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