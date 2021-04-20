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Labour Leader Booted From Pub, Special Lists For "Vaccine Refusers" And The Possible Death Of A 2Y/O
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31 views • April 20, 2021
The UK has seen pubs open this past week and it seems one pub owner is not having politicians in! This needs to be done at all establishments for all politicians everywhere! Meanwhile in NY they are looking to make lists of the "care home" workers that refuse to take part in phase 3 trials! We hope this is not true but tend to feel it is, out of Virginia there is a report of a 2 year old dying after being part of the pfizer trials on children. These parents need to be charged if this is true!
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Article Links:
https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/labour-leader-sir-keir-starmer-kicked-out-of-pub-by-landlord-40329927.html
https://twitter.com/StephenSumner15/status/1384118300154634251?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1384118300154634251%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fsummit.news%2F2021%2F04%2F19%2Fuk-labour-leader-kicked-out-of-pub-by-anti-lockdown-landlord%2F
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/19/vaers-two-year-old-baby-in-virginia-dead-six-days-after-second-pfizer-shot/
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1074247
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/ny-requires-nursing-home-workers-sign-paperwork-if-they-opt-out-covid-jab
https://nypost.com/2021/04/18/ny-state-adds-new-covid-vaccine-rules-for-nursing-homes/
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https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/labour-leader-sir-keir-starmer-kicked-out-of-pub-by-landlord-40329927.html#
Discord: https://discord.gg/QuSV85dv
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/labour-leader-sir-keir-starmer-kicked-out-of-pub-by-landlord-40329927.html
https://twitter.com/StephenSumner15/status/1384118300154634251?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1384118300154634251%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fsummit.news%2F2021%2F04%2F19%2Fuk-labour-leader-kicked-out-of-pub-by-anti-lockdown-landlord%2F
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/19/vaers-two-year-old-baby-in-virginia-dead-six-days-after-second-pfizer-shot/
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1074247
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/ny-requires-nursing-home-workers-sign-paperwork-if-they-opt-out-covid-jab
https://nypost.com/2021/04/18/ny-state-adds-new-covid-vaccine-rules-for-nursing-homes/
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https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/labour-leader-sir-keir-starmer-kicked-out-of-pub-by-landlord-40329927.html#
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