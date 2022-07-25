© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
timtruth COVID VIRUS DEBATE Deep Dive JJC PhD Weighs In on Virus Existence Virology v Terrain Theory
Tim Truthhttps://rumble.com/v1dam47-virus-deep-dive-jjc-phd-weighs-in-on-virus-existence-debate-says-sars-cov-2.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QFE0DVy12f4b/
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/jjc-phd-interview-virus-existance:2
VIRUS DEEP DIVE: JJC PhD Weighs In On Virus Existence Debate, Says SARS-CoV-2 Exists (Here's Why)