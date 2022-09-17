The Noahide Laws and the Third Temple

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This video shows the remains of the second Temple. This is the recently discovered foundation stone with something interesting written on it. This is the second Temple wall. The lady who goes down the stairs into the remains of the Temple and shows the Temple wall below in ancient Israel. She shows what a half shekel looks like. Mirrored