1977 approx - Cleo Jernberg Audio Tape

Cleo Jernberg talking to various people while in Phoenix in approx 1977. First part is a bit slow as Cleo talks to Kim, Tom, and Dave about candy. Then the Pattersons stop to visit and Cleo records them for Kay. Cleo also revisits stories about Elaine's childhood.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.