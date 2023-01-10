Create New Account
1977 approx - Cleo Jernberg Audio Tape
Published a day ago |

Cleo Jernberg talking to various people while in Phoenix in approx 1977.  First part is a bit slow as Cleo talks to Kim, Tom, and Dave about candy.  Then the Pattersons stop to visit and Cleo records them for Kay.  Cleo also revisits stories about Elaine's childhood.

1977jernbergcleo

