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TALIBAN OVERWHELMING FORCE OF 6000 ON THEIR WAY TO ATTACK PANJSHIR!
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221 views • August 22, 2021
Video of Taliban on their way to attack to Panjshir.
They have given 4 hours to resistance to surrender.
Ex-VP Amrullah Saleh has gathered militia into last remaining holdout: the Panjshir Valley northeast of Kabul.
It's estimated that at least 6,000 Taliban fighters against 1,500-3,000 resistance. Several thousands of civilians live also there.
In Iraq Bush sent it air support to save the Kurdish People
WILL YELLOW BELLY BIDEN & HIS CRIMINAL COHARTS DO THE SAME?
They have given 4 hours to resistance to surrender.
Ex-VP Amrullah Saleh has gathered militia into last remaining holdout: the Panjshir Valley northeast of Kabul.
It's estimated that at least 6,000 Taliban fighters against 1,500-3,000 resistance. Several thousands of civilians live also there.
In Iraq Bush sent it air support to save the Kurdish People
WILL YELLOW BELLY BIDEN & HIS CRIMINAL COHARTS DO THE SAME?
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