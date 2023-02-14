Create New Account
WE TESTED NUROFEN IBUPROFEN 200MG TABLETS FOR GRAPHENE OXIDE - WE FOUND THAT YES ITS PRESENT AND YES ITS TOXIC ITS LEAD - SOLD IN AUSTRALIA,UK AND THE EU , ITS POISONOUS DO NOT TAKE!
281 views
channel image
COMMON SENSE - OFFICIAL
Published 21 hours ago |

COMPLAINTS BY LETTER TO-

THIS PRODUCT IS MADE BY RECKITT BENCKISER HEALTHCARE ,UK SLOUGH SL1 4AQ

PRODUCT LICENCE PL 00063/0385 WRITE TO YOUR MP AND LET HIM/HER KNOW WE KNOW YOUR POISONING THE UK PUBLIC

THEY PUT THIS IN EVERYTHING TO FILL YOU WITH GRAPHENE FOR THE BIG CULL!

YOU MUST STOP THEM THE FUTURE OF HUMANITY DEPENDS ON IT! NO JOKES

WHY ARE BILLIONAIRES BACKING A MARXIST "INDIAN" TAKEOVER PLAN??? -https://www.brighteon.com/4ccd552a-6f87-44eb-8e2d-73f2965a665a



lovecommon sensepeaceunityharmonydivine love

