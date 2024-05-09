Brighteon Broadcast News, May 9, 2024 – AstraZeneca suddenly withdraws its COVID vaccine from the global market; Virology fraud EXPOSED in failed infection trials

- AstraZeneca withdraws COVID vaccine from world markets (0:03)

- Israeli-Palestinian conflict, US politics, and the release of the new movie 17 Miles. (2:26)

- Biden announces halting of offensive military supplies to #Israel (7:04)

- Gen. Mark Milley calls for FASTER #genocide against innocent civilians (27:35)

- Virology fraud exposed with failed attempts to infect people with COVID-19. (45:51)

- What's really making people ill: Pesticides, neurotoxins in food, personal care products (59:43)

- Filmmaking and upcoming projects with Nick Searcy. (1:10:21)

- January 6 events, media manipulation, and political oppression. (1:14:53)

- #Censorship and #propaganda in media and government. (1:24:09)

- #Hollywood politics, conservative actors, and biased filmmaking. (1:27:48)

- Rush Limbaugh's legacy and concerns about the country's collapse. (1:46:55)

- The decline of America and the potential for collapse. (1:56:48)





