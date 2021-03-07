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Episode 140 - The Truth About February 2021
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180 views • March 07, 2021
February 2021 was like a delicious sandwich with the top piece of bread being the G-O-A-T, Tom Brady, winning another Super Bowl and the bottom piece being Trump's CPAC speech. The meat, cheese and mayo included Biden bumbling, Cuomo tumbling, Big Tech censoring, the House impeaching, the Lincoln Project collapsing and Merrick Garland stuttering.
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