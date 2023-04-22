Remdesivir DEATH Protocol STRIKES Again: Hospital MURDERS Man With DEADLY Drug Cocktail

Another hospital has been caught killing a father with Remdesivir.
Becky Kasper and her daughter Rachel join Stew to talk about the tragic death of Jerry Kasper.
Jerry Kasper drove himself to a clinic and doctors forced him to take an ambulance against his daughter’s wishes.
Jerry’s granddaughter was thrown out of the emergency room and forced to stand outside the window of where her grandfather was being held.
Once isolated the hospital made him sign paperwork unbeknownst to the family.
Allegedly, he signed his own “do not resuscitate” order.
In no way was Jerry Kasper in the appropriate mental state to consent to the order that would result in his death.
Then the doctors and nurses injected Jerry with poisonous Remdesivir which caused organ failure.
Attending Physician Dr. Andrew Skolarz was involved in the death of Jerry at AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center.
Contact Dr. Skolarz below, and help expose the unjust killing of Jerry Kasper.
7447 W. Talcott Ave., Suite 366 Chicago, IL 60631
Phone: 773.594.1410 Fax: 773.774.1402
