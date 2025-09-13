FRIDAY NIGHT 🃏 FOOLISHNESS [EPISODE № 1 📲 TIKTOK CRED IS OVERRATED]

VFB hasn't seen Sam Hyde's FISH TANK, outside of the episode posted, so A CHARLIE KIRK DERANGED LIBERAL 🤤 ASSASSINATION CELEBRATION EPIC FAIL was a re-purposed clip hoping to ride the current Charlie Kirk grift...it's starting to get foolish out there





To the point - this is just foolishness:





Dane - Another TikTok'er plunges to his death. According to his fans, he was making an incredible rooftop video for likes.





Source: https://x.com/UltraDane/status/1966605097355645218