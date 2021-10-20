X22 REPORT - Red, Green, Stage Set, War By Other Means, Think Irregular Warfare

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Red, Green, Stage Set, War By Other Means, Think Irregular Warfare
The [DS] lies are not making sense to the people, they keep moving the goal posts and shifting everything to explain what is happening. This is the awakening. We have now seen a red castle and green castle, stage set, Trump put out a message about war by other means which means irregular warfare. The information is coming out, it will bring down the [DS] players and they won't be able to stop it.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.