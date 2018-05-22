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5/22/18 #PAIN: OPERATION CROSSFIRE HURRICANE= Deep State JAIL TIME! #CLOCK #525 #ENDTHEFED
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42 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
5/22/18 Operation Crossfire Hurricane = TREASON. The attempt of the Obama Administration's DoJ and FBI to spy on presidential candidate Donald Trump, prevent his election and undermine his Administration has been uncovered.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
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Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
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NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
http://lerant.proboards.com/thread/11416/operation-crossfire-hurricane
The 2nd special counsel into the FBI and DOJ was requested today by Representative Ron Johnson, Chairman!! The Deep Stater's in the Department of Justice and FBI who participated in this treasonous operation will be brought to justice.
Meanwhile, we need YOU to sign the whitehouse.gov petition to end the Federal Reserve in America! PLEASE TAKE ONE MINUTE TO SIGN AND SHARE THE PETITION:
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/petition-president-congress-remove-privately-owned-federal-reserve-our-central-bank
The blog with links:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/pain-operation-crossfire-hurricane-deep-state-jail-time-clock-525-endthefed
Thanks so much to everyone who supports this channel with wonderful comments, news tips, prayers and donations!! I am so appreciative of every single one of you!!!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thanks for viewing this video! This is the time for ACTION, Freedom Lovers!! Let's BE the Change! YOU ARE FREE!
5/22/18 Operation Crossfire Hurricane = TREASON. The attempt of the Obama Administration's DoJ and FBI to spy on presidential candidate Donald Trump, prevent his election and undermine his Administration has been uncovered.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
http://lerant.proboards.com/thread/11416/operation-crossfire-hurricane
The 2nd special counsel into the FBI and DOJ was requested today by Representative Ron Johnson, Chairman!! The Deep Stater's in the Department of Justice and FBI who participated in this treasonous operation will be brought to justice.
Meanwhile, we need YOU to sign the whitehouse.gov petition to end the Federal Reserve in America! PLEASE TAKE ONE MINUTE TO SIGN AND SHARE THE PETITION:
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/petition-president-congress-remove-privately-owned-federal-reserve-our-central-bank
The blog with links:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/pain-operation-crossfire-hurricane-deep-state-jail-time-clock-525-endthefed
Thanks so much to everyone who supports this channel with wonderful comments, news tips, prayers and donations!! I am so appreciative of every single one of you!!!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thanks for viewing this video! This is the time for ACTION, Freedom Lovers!! Let's BE the Change! YOU ARE FREE!
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