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Covid-19: "Asymptomatic Transmission"
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202 views • May 07, 2021
Sam Bailey, May 4, 2021
Asymptomatic Transmission? Sounds pretty dodgy. Time to blow the lid on this one...
Want to see more videos about health? Let me know in the comments below.
Please support my channel ▶ https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave me a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania book:
Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1
US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2
Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1
NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Audiobook...is coming!
Subscribe for new YouTube videos ▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶ https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on LBRY (it's the older version of Odysee but still good)
▶ https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶ https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
References:
1. Oracle Films: https://www.oraclefilms.com/
Personal correspondence with Dr Robin Wakeling
2. Dr Robin Wakeling: https://web.archive.org/web/20210122084831/http://robinwakeling.com/
3. Report of the WHO-China Joint Mission on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19): https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/who-china-joint-mission-on-covid-19-final-report.pdf
4. Occurrence and transmission potential of asymptomatic and presymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections: A living systematic review and meta-analysis: https://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmed.1003346
5. Estimating the Extent of True Asymptomatic COVID-19 and Its Potential for Community Transmission: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3586675
6. Presymptomatic Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 — Singapore, January 23–March 16, 2020: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6914e1.htm
7. Epidemiologic Features and Clinical Course of Patients Infected With SARS-CoV-2 in Singapore: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2762688
8. Temporal dynamics in viral shedding and transmissibility of COVID-19: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-020-0869-5#Fig2
9. Mark Slifka & Gina Gao response to above paper: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-020-1046-6
Asymptomatic Transmission? Sounds pretty dodgy. Time to blow the lid on this one...
Want to see more videos about health? Let me know in the comments below.
Please support my channel ▶ https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave me a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania book:
Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1
US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2
Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1
NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Audiobook...is coming!
Subscribe for new YouTube videos ▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶ https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on LBRY (it's the older version of Odysee but still good)
▶ https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶ https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
References:
1. Oracle Films: https://www.oraclefilms.com/
Personal correspondence with Dr Robin Wakeling
2. Dr Robin Wakeling: https://web.archive.org/web/20210122084831/http://robinwakeling.com/
3. Report of the WHO-China Joint Mission on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19): https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/who-china-joint-mission-on-covid-19-final-report.pdf
4. Occurrence and transmission potential of asymptomatic and presymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections: A living systematic review and meta-analysis: https://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmed.1003346
5. Estimating the Extent of True Asymptomatic COVID-19 and Its Potential for Community Transmission: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3586675
6. Presymptomatic Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 — Singapore, January 23–March 16, 2020: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6914e1.htm
7. Epidemiologic Features and Clinical Course of Patients Infected With SARS-CoV-2 in Singapore: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2762688
8. Temporal dynamics in viral shedding and transmissibility of COVID-19: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-020-0869-5#Fig2
9. Mark Slifka & Gina Gao response to above paper: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-020-1046-6
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