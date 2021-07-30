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How Nano Tech works & how it will create a Digital You - Twin!
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239 views • July 30, 2021
Billions of people worldwide are being deceived by global governance into taking a NON VACCINE that is actually gene therapy!
They are creating cyborgs, you will be a walking cellphone - computer, being able to thing and do things using frequency.
The question is did you want this technology in your body? Who voted for this? How is this ethical & moral? Knowledge is Power!
Video source link; https://www.bitchute.com/video/C1GBv4KjgsVW/
They are creating cyborgs, you will be a walking cellphone - computer, being able to thing and do things using frequency.
The question is did you want this technology in your body? Who voted for this? How is this ethical & moral? Knowledge is Power!
Video source link; https://www.bitchute.com/video/C1GBv4KjgsVW/
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