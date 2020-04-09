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The Truth That Nobody Will Tell You
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29 views • April 09, 2020
The truth is that modern day Christianity doesn't look anything like the teachings of Jesus.. you know the founder of Christianity. Most people fail to realize the people who followed Jesus in His time, is that they LITERALLY followed Him. They did every word he said and marveled at Him. They laid down their lives for Him. But "Christians" today don't even know any of His commands. Instead their too caught up in man-made false doctrines.
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