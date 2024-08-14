The Unnamed Podcast: Hrvoje, Mike, & Monica's Maiden Voyage!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hrvoje of The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast, Mike of The Parallel Systems Broadcast, and Monica of The Monica Perez Show have decided to band together for a monthly roundtable to discuss world events! It's an experiment! Heck, maybe we'll do twice a month! Heck, maybe we'll even throw in a monthly group Q&A with our respective members/supporters. Let us know what you think! Oh, and we need a name! Trilateral Commission was already taken...Committee of 3? No Silo Radio? Cognitive Dissidents?
Geopolitics & Empire https://geopoliticsandempire.com
Parallel Systems https://parallelmike.com
Monica Perez Show https://monicaperezshow.com