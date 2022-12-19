Dr. Hodkinson: "It's Not a Time to Say 'I'm Sorry' – It's a Time to Put These Bastards in Jail"
"Should we forgive and forget?" "Absolutely not!" roared Dr. Roger Hodkinson.
"How can you look into the eyes of a pregnant woman and tell her that this experimental product is safe? How can you do that as a physician? No! Any physician that has done that should be in jail."
https://twitter.com/Tinkerb65712648/status/1602291175519834117?s=20
