Dr. Hodkinson: "It's Not a Time to Say 'I'm Sorry' – It's a Time to Put These Bastards in Jail"





"Should we forgive and forget?" "Absolutely not!" roared Dr. Roger Hodkinson.





"How can you look into the eyes of a pregnant woman and tell her that this experimental product is safe? How can you do that as a physician? No! Any physician that has done that should be in jail."

