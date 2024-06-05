BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
You DO NOT Have To Cooperate With CRA Audits
The Canada Revenue Agency is going out of its way to threaten as many Canadians as it possibly can. They are telling many of you that you have to subject yourself to an audit. The only reason they wish to audit you is because they want your tax money but they have no idea if you owe this money or not.

The only person that gets harmed here is you. The CRA will always find something wrong with your taxes because they are told to lie to you and unfortunately they are allowed to lie to you until money changes hands at which point you could actually charge them with extortion and possibly conspiracy.

Nonetheless, if you don't feel like subjecting yourself to a CRA audit then get a hold of me right now and book a one-hour consultation.

www.kevinjjohnston.com


