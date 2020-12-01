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The New Model: The Great Reset
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38 views • December 01, 2020
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The Great Reset
We have come to understand that the systematic dismantling of our legacy systems are causing a great contraction in society. Much of that contraction is inorganic, planned and orchestrated by powerful people with deep pockets.
We are experiencing a Great Reset. Although it may not seem like it, this is not the end of the world but it is the end of life as you’ve always known it. This isn’t doomsday talk. This is the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Please take a look at "The Great Reset", a 30 minute essay that explains terms you may have never heard before, like "deep learning" and "legacy systems." This is our second video in our "New Model" series. We hope you enjoy it.
Please tell your friends about our page and encourage them to support us. We are creatives that illustrate the current narratives that often go undetected in mainstream reporting.
We are not reporters, though. We are artists, painters, writers, designers and visual interpreters.
Thank you for your continued support!
Please subscribe to our channel and like this video!
We Need Your Support, please donate or subscribe
- Paypal: http://www.paypal.me/bookofours
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/bookofours
To see all Book of Ours videos go to:
You can follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bookofours/
Get Book of Ours merchandise: https://www.zazzle.com/store/bookofours
Book of Ours web site: http://www.book-of-ours.com
Our Blog: http://www.book-of-ours.com/blog/
For questions email [email protected]
Book of Ours Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
If you want to use it, please ask for permission.
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/
Music heard:
"Art of Silence - by Uniq" is under a Creative Commons license (Creative Commons – International Recognition 4.0 – CC BY 4.0)
'Lo fi' prod. by PROFOUND BEATS
MUSIC CREDIT - PROFOUND BEATS
✘ https://www.facebook.com/profoundbeat...
✘ DL ⇒ https://www.mediafire.com/?93i6z9dfpl...
✘ https://soundcloud.com/profoundbeats
✘ https://profoundbeats.bandcamp.com/
Hold On To (Invaders Of Nine Remix) [Bass Rebels Release]
● Jonas Viken & Lola Rhodes - Hold On To (Invaders Of Nine Remix) [Bass Rebels Release]
● Song - https://youtu.be/IGZPrbwoA2I
Jazz Drum Solo by Celestial Aeon Project celtic music & epic music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVhdvFh636Bajc45jyeeOPQ
Technology Ambient Background Music by:
Rooman Production - Background Music for Video
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCU4FHwMJFPXPT1jGoEchVBw
Hear No Lies by: Scene Band
http://www.sceneband.com
DOWNLOAD THIS SONG FOR FREE @ WWW.SCENEBAND.COM
Thanks to:
Lance Smith
Mary Letterii
Barry Winsand
EMG
Maria Martinez
Sandy Saban
Galahad “Flapjack” Angstrom-Phartmoore
Sandra Risk
Colleen Virgillio
Allison McDowell
We Need Your Support, please donate or subscribe
The Great Reset
We have come to understand that the systematic dismantling of our legacy systems are causing a great contraction in society. Much of that contraction is inorganic, planned and orchestrated by powerful people with deep pockets.
We are experiencing a Great Reset. Although it may not seem like it, this is not the end of the world but it is the end of life as you’ve always known it. This isn’t doomsday talk. This is the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Please take a look at "The Great Reset", a 30 minute essay that explains terms you may have never heard before, like "deep learning" and "legacy systems." This is our second video in our "New Model" series. We hope you enjoy it.
Please tell your friends about our page and encourage them to support us. We are creatives that illustrate the current narratives that often go undetected in mainstream reporting.
We are not reporters, though. We are artists, painters, writers, designers and visual interpreters.
Thank you for your continued support!
Please subscribe to our channel and like this video!
We Need Your Support, please donate or subscribe
- Paypal: http://www.paypal.me/bookofours
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/bookofours
To see all Book of Ours videos go to:
You can follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bookofours/
Get Book of Ours merchandise: https://www.zazzle.com/store/bookofours
Book of Ours web site: http://www.book-of-ours.com
Our Blog: http://www.book-of-ours.com/blog/
For questions email [email protected]
Book of Ours Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
If you want to use it, please ask for permission.
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/
Music heard:
"Art of Silence - by Uniq" is under a Creative Commons license (Creative Commons – International Recognition 4.0 – CC BY 4.0)
'Lo fi' prod. by PROFOUND BEATS
MUSIC CREDIT - PROFOUND BEATS
✘ https://www.facebook.com/profoundbeat...
✘ DL ⇒ https://www.mediafire.com/?93i6z9dfpl...
✘ https://soundcloud.com/profoundbeats
✘ https://profoundbeats.bandcamp.com/
Hold On To (Invaders Of Nine Remix) [Bass Rebels Release]
● Jonas Viken & Lola Rhodes - Hold On To (Invaders Of Nine Remix) [Bass Rebels Release]
● Song - https://youtu.be/IGZPrbwoA2I
Jazz Drum Solo by Celestial Aeon Project celtic music & epic music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVhdvFh636Bajc45jyeeOPQ
Technology Ambient Background Music by:
Rooman Production - Background Music for Video
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCU4FHwMJFPXPT1jGoEchVBw
Hear No Lies by: Scene Band
http://www.sceneband.com
DOWNLOAD THIS SONG FOR FREE @ WWW.SCENEBAND.COM
Thanks to:
Lance Smith
Mary Letterii
Barry Winsand
EMG
Maria Martinez
Sandy Saban
Galahad “Flapjack” Angstrom-Phartmoore
Sandra Risk
Colleen Virgillio
Allison McDowell
Keywords
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