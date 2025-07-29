BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump does a victory lap as he thinks he seals trade deals with both Britain and the EU
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1296 followers
0
40 views • 20 hours ago

Trump does a victory lap as he seals trade deals with both Britain and the EU

Boasting: ‘They’ve tried for 12 years. We got it done’.

Adding, Douglas Macgregor's X post:

This agreement explains why Trump’s hostility to Russia is increasing.

In reality, Trump’s unchanging confrontation with Russia over Ukraine is the price Washington eagerly pays for European capitulation to Trump’s trade demands.

Washington’s confrontation with Moscow strengthens the globalist elite grip on Europe’s governments and reinforces the lie that Russia threatens Europe.

Unfortunately, this arrangement puts Washington on a collision course with Moscow for which the U.S. Armed Forces are not prepared.

https://x.com/DougAMacgregor/status/1949873695087849531

Adding from yesterday:

😢EU can’t deliver on Trump’s $600B deal 

Just hours after Donald Trump proudly announced $600 billion of EU investment into the US economy, the bloc's officials quietly admitted they can’t promise that, a US newspaper reports.

The money was never coming from EU institutions — only from private companies, over which the EU has zero control.

◻️ EU officials now say the deal is “aspirational” and based on vague talks with business associations

◻️ Experts are skeptical: there’s no binding mechanism, no guarantee and no central authority to enforce it

◻️ The newspaper reports the EU “recognized it lacks the authority” to keep its promise

Trump’s trade deal also includes:

◾️ 15% flat tariffs on EU-US trade

◾️ A $750b commitment from Brussels to buy US fossil fuels

◾️ Massive US arms purchases by EU members

◾️ EU to open its markets to US goods tariff-free

But behind the big numbers are just shaky promises, investor doubts and growing fears of a global trade crisis.



Keywords
politicseventscurrent
