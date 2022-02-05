Kanye’s Demonic Rituals Examined by EX Ministries Founder G. Craige Lewis

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TAKEAWAYS
Kanye West performs and promotes demonic rituals to millions
Kanye’s deliberate release of his album Donda 2 on 2.22.22
Frequency manipulation is a major factor why so many people are sick
The Devil’s platform is today’s Satanic music
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Kanye is drunk and high at “Bible study”: https://bit.ly/3IWeTxm
The Church and Kanye West Blog Post: http://gcraige.blogspot.com/
The Kanye West Deception - Pastor Lewis Interview: https://bit.ly/3Li00rd
The Truth Behind Hip Hop - Outer Darkness Trailer: https://bit.ly/3sbEb3I
The Truth Behind Hip Hop - Lord’s of Discord Trailer: https://bit.ly/3gpk2S0
Church of Satan Approves Kanye’s Jesus Is King Album: https://bit.ly/3oknCl2
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