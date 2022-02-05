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Kanye’s Demonic Rituals Examined by EX Ministries Founder G. Craige Lewis
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1086 views • February 05, 2022
The day of riding the fence is OVER according to EX Ministries founder and pastor G. Craige Lewis who’s been speaking about the truth behind hip-hop for over 30 years. G. Craige’s passion is to educate people about the demonic celebrities who are deliberately leading millions of youth to hell. The largest influential idol on the planet, Kanye West, is one of the most dangerous supposed Christians who is infiltrating God’s church with a false “god.” Even though G. Craige deals with death threats and hateful attacks, he’s on a mission to lead as many people as possible to the Lord and eagerly prepares them for Christ’s return. He has had the opportunity to mentor many famous actors, artists, and professional athletes from around the globe.


TAKEAWAYS

Kanye West performs and promotes demonic rituals to millions

Kanye’s deliberate release of his album Donda 2 on 2.22.22

Frequency manipulation is a major factor why so many people are sick

The Devil’s platform is today’s Satanic music


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Kanye is drunk and high at “Bible study”: https://bit.ly/3IWeTxm
The Church and Kanye West Blog Post: http://gcraige.blogspot.com/
The Kanye West Deception - Pastor Lewis Interview: https://bit.ly/3Li00rd
The Truth Behind Hip Hop - Outer Darkness Trailer: https://bit.ly/3sbEb3I
The Truth Behind Hip Hop - Lord’s of Discord Trailer: https://bit.ly/3gpk2S0
Church of Satan Approves Kanye’s Jesus Is King Album: https://bit.ly/3oknCl2

🔗 CONNECT WITH G. CRAIGE LEWIS
Website: https://www.exministries.com/
Youtube: https://bit.ly/34xTiMs

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom

📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
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💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
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Keywords
kanye westattackchristhelljesushollywoodchristianchurchdemonfalsedevilathletesritualskanyehip hopcelebritiesdeath threatsdondatina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showg craige lewiscraige lewisdonda 2ex ministries
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