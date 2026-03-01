Songs of Love. Psalms 22:23 Ye that fear the LORD, praise him; all ye the seed of Jacob, glorify him; and fear him, all ye the seed of Israel. Jesus Christ is coming, see links at description..

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Songs of Love. Psalms 22:23 Ye that fear the LORD, praise him; all ye the seed of Jacob, glorify him; and fear him, all ye the seed of Israel.
Just a Messenger of God
Just a Messenger of God
11 followers
1
15 views • 20 hours ago

The Song that The Lord Jesus Christ gave to my Uncle David

In the lost world I was and with him I found myself. 

There was no hope or life and I was not happy.

But thank God that he calls me, he freed me. 

Hope Jesus has placed in my being. 

Ohwhat joy I feel in my soul, Jesus dwells in me, it is such a great joy that I want to serve until the end, his words tells us that the Son of God will return. 

He will come for his church; it has been said how great it will be. 

A church without spot and wrinkle he will take. 

For the many who are prepared and he will take them. 

In the clouds will be our meeting with the Saviour at the wedding of Christ the Lamb the Son of God. 

This is the Original Spanish words to this Song that The Lord Jesus Christ gave to my Uncle David:

En el mundo perdido hallaba y con el me encontre.

No existia esperanza nivida y no era feliz.

Pero gracias a Dios que los llama el me liberto.

Esperanza Jesus haya puesto en (a puestue) mi ser.

Oh que gozo yosiento en mi alma Jesus mora en mi, es un gozo tan grande que quiero servir hasta el fin, sus palabras nos dice que el hijo de Dios volvera.

El vendra por suinglesia sin mancha y arruga el se llevara.

Una iglesia sin mancha y arruga el se llevara.

Por los tantos que estanpreparados y los llevaras.

En las nubes sera nuestro encuentro con el Salvador.

A las bodas del Christo el cordero, el hijo de Dios.

