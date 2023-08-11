MARIA ZEEE:: GLOBAL TAKEOVER: CURRENT STATE OF AFFAIRS & WINS!

In this final ZEROTIME we discuss advances in Agenda 2030 that have occurred throughout 2023, as well as wins that people worldwide have had for the freedom of humanity, and what the current state of affairs is including what key issues people must keep on their radar moving forward.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.