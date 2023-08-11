Create New Account
MARIA ZEEE:: GLOBAL TAKEOVER: CURRENT STATE OF AFFAIRS & WINS!
Tanjerea
Published 18 hours ago

In this final ZEROTIME we discuss advances in Agenda 2030 that have occurred throughout 2023, as well as wins that people worldwide have had for the freedom of humanity, and what the current state of affairs is including what key issues people must keep on their radar moving forward.

trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputindepopulationfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew petersmaria zeee

