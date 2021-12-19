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CO(N)VID CRISIS ACTOR ADMITS PLAYING A ROLE | 🎭 (CONVID THEATER..)
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697 views • December 19, 2021
From MatrixRedPill: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/matrixredpill/
Crisis actor admits playing the part of a patient struggling with COVID-19. She shows her contract detailing her role, which details she has to pretend she is short of breath.
Telegram Channel - https://t.me/MatrixRedPillTruth
Crisis actor admits playing the part of a patient struggling with COVID-19. She shows her contract detailing her role, which details she has to pretend she is short of breath.
Telegram Channel - https://t.me/MatrixRedPillTruth
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