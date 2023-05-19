https://gettr.com/post/p2hftwua5bd

5/17/2023 The CCP's stance is very clear: "RULES FOR THEE - BUT NOT FOR ME!" The US House Select Committee on the CCP released a video today listing the three major promises made by the CCP to the world since joining the WTO 22 years ago. However, the CCP has not fulfilled any of these promises to date.

#SelectCommitteeontheCCP #decouple #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





5/17/2023 中共的立场很明确：“规则是给你们制定的，而我不需要遵守！”美国众议院中共问题特设委员会今天发布了一个视频，其中列举了中共入世22年以来对世界许下的三大承诺。可时至今日，中共却没有兑现任何承诺。

#中共问题特设委员会 #脱钩 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



