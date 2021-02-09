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Ang COVID-19 ay Planado at Napakalaking SCAM
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21 views • February 09, 2021
Ang videong ito ay magpapaliwanag sa inyo kung sino ang may pakana sa kalokohan ng COVID-19 at paano ito nagiging Plandemic. Pwedi nyo rin itong mapanood sa youtube - https://youtu.be/Ta1PfWOu4r4
Originally uploaded in youtube last March 29,2020.
Originally uploaded in youtube last March 29,2020.
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