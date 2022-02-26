Putin addresses the Ukraine Military: "Take power into your own hands."

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"Take power into your own hands. It seems that it will be easier for us to come to an agreement than with this gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis, who settled in Kiev and took hostage the entire Ukrainian people.”