Exposing Scientific Dogmas - Banned TED Talk - Rupert Sheldrake
Rupert gave a talk entitled The Science Delusion at TEDx Whitechapel, Jan 12, 2013. The theme for the night was Visions for Transition: Challenging existing paradigms and redefining values (for a more beautiful world). In response to protests from two materialists in the US, the talk was taken out of circulation by TED, relegated to a corner of their website and stamped with a warning label.


To Learn more about Rupert Sheldrake and his research, please visit https://www.sheldrake.org/

sciencedelusiondogma

