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Hidden Truths About Christmas | Mass Pagan Ritual | By The Numbers | Dec, 25 2021
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153 views • December 25, 2021
Christmas is such an artificial materialistic holiday, but it goes deeper than that. Research shows that the red clothing of Santa Claus (who represents Satan) is for representing blood as originally Christmas, or as it was called Saturnalia was celebrated by murdering newborn babies and put under the Christmas tree. Christmas is nothing more than a ritual for the pagan religion.
S/o to @SeeThruTheScript: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FT-3WjQMFB0&;t=920s
Om1cr0n was a Greek God who was unhappy when people lived in peace, working harmoniously together to maximize their collective well-being and happiness. Omi, as the other Gods called him, loved nothing more than finding ways to divide people against each other, resurrecting age-old grievances and wounds in the hopes of triggering people to pick up their weapons and resume their ancestors’ quarrels against each other.
Ovid is derived from Latin ovis meaning A SHEEP from the Roman family name Ovidious. Publius Ovidius Naso, better known as Ovid, was a 1st-century BC Roman poet who often wrote on the subjects of love and mythology.
"c0v1d" backwards is "D1v0c" transcribe as; in Hebrew, and Div0c actually means "possession by an evil spirit."
The word "D1v0c" is transcribed into English as "dybbuk." The term dybbuk was used in J3w1sh mystical circles to "designate a spirit of the dead person, a notorious sinner in his lifetime, that took temporary possession of a human being, and dybbuk possession was always conceived as an affliction or an illness and the possessing agent a foreign dangerous intruder that had to be expelled."
Vacca-Ine:
The word v4cc1n3 is derived from the Latin word vacca for “cow,” "cattle," "sheep." Human Chattel (Cattle) – free range sl4v3s given the illusion of freedom (on the plantation) to be more productive for the sl4v3 owners (The Gubmint).
The word was credited by Edward Jenner and comes from the Latin word "vacca", meaning cow. The physician pioneered v4cc1n4t10n and created the smallpox v4cc1n3, the world's first v4cc1n3, in 1796.
"Vaca" spanish translation: Cow
Make sure to Visit:
RealChrisSky.com
TheCovidblog.com
NaturalNews.com
StopTheCrime.net
Renz-law.com
Stopworldcontrol.com (download the “Gene Therapy Poison” death report)
StewPeters.tv
TheHighwire.com
TheCovidWorld.com
DrTenPenny.com
Secret Covenant (72 total bullet points)
Bullet Point #7: We will keep their lifespan short and their minds weak, while pretending to do the opposite.
Bullet Point #16: We will teach them that the poisons are good, with fun images and musical tones.
Bullet Point #17 Those they look up to will help. We will enlist them to push our poisons.
Bullet Point #18: They will see our products used in film and will grow accustomed to them and will never know their true effects.
Bullet Point #20: We will start early on, when their minds are young, we will target their children with what children love most, sweet things.
Bullet Point #69: They must never, ever find out what we have done, for if they do, we shall have no place to run, for it will be easy to see who we are once the veil has fallen. Our actions shall have revealed who we are and they will hunt us down and no person shall give us shelter.
S/o to @SeeThruTheScript: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FT-3WjQMFB0&;t=920s
Om1cr0n was a Greek God who was unhappy when people lived in peace, working harmoniously together to maximize their collective well-being and happiness. Omi, as the other Gods called him, loved nothing more than finding ways to divide people against each other, resurrecting age-old grievances and wounds in the hopes of triggering people to pick up their weapons and resume their ancestors’ quarrels against each other.
Ovid is derived from Latin ovis meaning A SHEEP from the Roman family name Ovidious. Publius Ovidius Naso, better known as Ovid, was a 1st-century BC Roman poet who often wrote on the subjects of love and mythology.
"c0v1d" backwards is "D1v0c" transcribe as; in Hebrew, and Div0c actually means "possession by an evil spirit."
The word "D1v0c" is transcribed into English as "dybbuk." The term dybbuk was used in J3w1sh mystical circles to "designate a spirit of the dead person, a notorious sinner in his lifetime, that took temporary possession of a human being, and dybbuk possession was always conceived as an affliction or an illness and the possessing agent a foreign dangerous intruder that had to be expelled."
Vacca-Ine:
The word v4cc1n3 is derived from the Latin word vacca for “cow,” "cattle," "sheep." Human Chattel (Cattle) – free range sl4v3s given the illusion of freedom (on the plantation) to be more productive for the sl4v3 owners (The Gubmint).
The word was credited by Edward Jenner and comes from the Latin word "vacca", meaning cow. The physician pioneered v4cc1n4t10n and created the smallpox v4cc1n3, the world's first v4cc1n3, in 1796.
"Vaca" spanish translation: Cow
Make sure to Visit:
RealChrisSky.com
TheCovidblog.com
NaturalNews.com
StopTheCrime.net
Renz-law.com
Stopworldcontrol.com (download the “Gene Therapy Poison” death report)
StewPeters.tv
TheHighwire.com
TheCovidWorld.com
DrTenPenny.com
Secret Covenant (72 total bullet points)
Bullet Point #7: We will keep their lifespan short and their minds weak, while pretending to do the opposite.
Bullet Point #16: We will teach them that the poisons are good, with fun images and musical tones.
Bullet Point #17 Those they look up to will help. We will enlist them to push our poisons.
Bullet Point #18: They will see our products used in film and will grow accustomed to them and will never know their true effects.
Bullet Point #20: We will start early on, when their minds are young, we will target their children with what children love most, sweet things.
Bullet Point #69: They must never, ever find out what we have done, for if they do, we shall have no place to run, for it will be easy to see who we are once the veil has fallen. Our actions shall have revealed who we are and they will hunt us down and no person shall give us shelter.
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