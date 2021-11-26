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Chris Spear, CEO Of The American Trucking Associations, Saying 37% Of U.S. Truck Drivers Say NO To Biden's Vaccine Mandate... If 37% Of Drivers Left, It Would Be Catastrophic For Our Supply Chain
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150 views • November 26, 2021
Chris Spear, CEO Of The American Trucking Associations, Saying 37% Of U.S. Truck Drivers Say NO To Biden's Vaccine Mandate... If 37% Of Drivers Left, It Would Be Catastrophic For Our Supply Chain
OSHA Doesn't Have The Jurisdiction To Do This!
#ATA #AmericanTruckingAssociations #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #MandatoryVaccine #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #InformedConsent
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
OSHA Doesn't Have The Jurisdiction To Do This!
#ATA #AmericanTruckingAssociations #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #MandatoryVaccine #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #InformedConsent
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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