China is Spying On, & Disrupting, All of the World.

If we are in a war w/ China, is it TREASON TO USE A CELL PHONE GIVING THE ENEMY INFORMATION TO CAUSE THE GREATEST HARM TO THE US HOMELAND? IS THE MICHAEL CHERTOFF DHS FEMA CAMP BOSS WORKING FOR ISRAELI, ROTHSCHILD, & CHINESE INTEL, THE ENEMY AS WELL?

Act Legally & Constitutionally. Info, videos, & to contact me in private chat: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick (Opinion) Will China invade Dominican Republic, Mexico, Canada, & South America all at the same time the US is made to fall due to China Biden? All is to my best belief & knowledge. #StopTheBS #HangTheGreens #MeToo #WBNemesis #USConstitutionParty #NoPedoJoe #Restore45 #TheStarkRavingViking More videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews