Jesus WARNED Us: His Return Would Be DELAYED… (Most Miss This)

Did Jesus actually teach that His return would be delayed? In this eye-opening breakdown of key parables in Matthew 24–25 and Acts 1, we uncover a powerful truth many overlook. From the faithful servant to the ten virgins and the talents, the message is clear: be ready—even if it takes longer than expected. This changes everything about how we understand the end times.





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