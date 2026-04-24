BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Jesus WARNED Us: His Return Would Be DELAYED… (Most Miss This)
Think About It
Think About ItCheckmark Icon
3553 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
259 views • 14 days ago

Did Jesus actually teach that His return would be delayed? In this eye-opening breakdown of key parables in Matthew 24–25 and Acts 1, we uncover a powerful truth many overlook. From the faithful servant to the ten virgins and the talents, the message is clear: be ready—even if it takes longer than expected. This changes everything about how we understand the end times.


If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/


VISIT OUR ONLINE STORE:

https://think-about-it-shop.fourthwall.com/


OUR NEWS WEBSITE: Most comprehensive news site you’ll see!

https://thinkaboutit.online

https://thinkaboutit.news


FIND US ON OUR SUBSTACK VIDEO CHANNEL:

https://thinkaboutitnow.substack.com/


IF YOU’RE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH! https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support


EMAIL:

[email protected]


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Keywords
second coming of jesusend times prophecychristian prophecylast days biblebible prophecy explainedmatthew 24 explainedparable of ten virginsjesus return delayparable of talents meaningacts 1 explainedjesus teachings end timesis jesus coming soonfaithful servant parablebiblical truth end timeskingdom of god timing
Chapters

8:04End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The bitter truth about depression: How astringent flavanols “wake up” the brain and restore mood naturally

The bitter truth about depression: How astringent flavanols “wake up” the brain and restore mood naturally

Lance D Johnson
The Bolshevik Algorithm: How the globalist machine hacked humanity and erased the soul of America

The Bolshevik Algorithm: How the globalist machine hacked humanity and erased the soul of America

Belle Carter
New evidence suggests Noah&#8217;s Ark may be buried in Turkish mountains

New evidence suggests Noah’s Ark may be buried in Turkish mountains

Jacob Thomas
Coinbase Reduces Workforce by 14% as CEO Cites Crypto Market Conditions and AI Adoption

Coinbase Reduces Workforce by 14% as CEO Cites Crypto Market Conditions and AI Adoption

Chase Codewell
Democrats demand Trump disclose Israel&#8217;s nuclear arsenal, citing escalation risks in Iran war

Democrats demand Trump disclose Israel’s nuclear arsenal, citing escalation risks in Iran war

Willow Tohi
The Knowledge Apocalypse: When the machines learn to lie, only the truth will set us free

The Knowledge Apocalypse: When the machines learn to lie, only the truth will set us free

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy