Biotech Analyst Sounds The Alarm That mRNA Technology May Be in Childhood Vaccines
"This Is a 911 Call," Warned Biotech Analyst Karen Kingston.
"In 2020 To 2021, Childhood Vaccination Rates Were Down About 15%. But Between 2020 And 2021, [Serious Injuries And Deaths] Skyrocketed Up Four Times."
"So, More Than Likely, There Is mRNA Technology In These Injections."
Source:
https://mobile.twitter.com/AbsoluteWithE/status/1606337192971968512?s=20
