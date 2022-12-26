Biotech Analyst Sounds The Alarm That mRNA Technology May Be in Childhood Vaccines



"This Is a 911 Call," Warned Biotech Analyst Karen Kingston.



"In 2020 To 2021, Childhood Vaccination Rates Were Down About 15%. But Between 2020 And 2021, [Serious Injuries And Deaths] Skyrocketed Up Four Times."



"So, More Than Likely, There Is mRNA Technology In These Injections."



Source:



https://mobile.twitter.com/AbsoluteWithE/status/1606337192971968512?s=20

