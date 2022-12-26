Create New Account
Biotech Analyst Sounds The Alarm That mRNA Technology May Be in Childhood Vaccines
Published 19 hours ago

Biotech Analyst Sounds The Alarm That mRNA Technology May Be in Childhood Vaccines

"This Is a 911 Call," Warned Biotech Analyst Karen Kingston.

"In 2020 To 2021, Childhood Vaccination Rates Were Down About 15%. But Between 2020 And 2021, [Serious Injuries And Deaths] Skyrocketed Up Four Times."

"So, More Than Likely, There Is mRNA Technology In These Injections."

Source:

https://mobile.twitter.com/AbsoluteWithE/status/1606337192971968512?s=20

