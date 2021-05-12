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This IS "the plan" - Today's Generation Zombie Sheeple Explained by a Russian Lecturer in 1983
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102 views • May 12, 2021
This man explains how "they" initiated a "PLAN" to completely destroy America and bring the entire world under their subjection. If you're alive right now; then you are living "the plan", and NOW is the END-GAME. So when "they" say "trust the plan", this is what they really mean - they're just hoping you won't wake-up and see it before they're complete...
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