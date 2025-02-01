Philadelphia: small plane, reportedly a Learjet 55 Air Ambulance from Mexico, crashed near a shopping mall - part 3

A small plane, reportedly a Learjet 55 Air Ambulance from Mexico, crashed near a shopping mall in Philadelphia, causing multiple casualties on the ground, according to local media.

It happened near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard just after 6 p.m. Friday.

According to the FAA, a Learjet 55 departed from Northeast Philadelphia Airport en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri when it went down.

Terrifying footage of the Learjet 55 Air Ambulance crash in Philadelphia.

All six people on board—both pilots, two doctors, and two patients—are confirmed dead.

No reports yet of casualties on the ground.

More Here: https://6abc.com/post/northeast-philadelphia-small-plane-crash-cottman-Roosevelt-Boulevard/15852260/