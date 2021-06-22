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International bestselling author and retired medical doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, explains why there is no such thing as minor surgery. Dr Coleman's book, 'Coleman's Laws' is available on Amazon. Please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org for more videos and articles. Please subscribe to this channel.
There is no such thing as Minor Surgery Dr Vernon Coleman