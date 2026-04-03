The Deep State (CCP)'s Dumb Lines Invading East Asia (Overview) 동아시아를 침략하는 딥스테이트의 중공 덤 라인들(개관)

Relevant Document: https://www.chripol.net/index.php?mid=communism&document_srl=97223 / E-mail: [email protected]



The Communist China (and North Korea), which was dominated by the Freemasons and Illuminati, dug approximately 500 km of undergroud tunnels along the 250 km armistice line during the Korean War 76 years ago in 1950 and waged underground tunnel warfare against UN forces, including the US military, and the South Korean military. At that time, the depth of the underground tunnels was within about 20 meters. However, 76 years later, The Communist China, under the control of the Deep State—which is also composed of Freemasons and Illuminati—is now attacking US forces (and South Korean troops) in East Asia by digging underground tunnels exceeding 3,000 meters in depth and traversing hundreds of kilometers beneath the Yellow Sea. That dowser refers to these invasion underground tunnels of East Asia, approximately 3,000 meters deep, as the "Dumbs of Communist Chinese".

This video, which is a complete summary of the dowser's Dumbs exploration over more than a decade, outlines the 12 Dumb lines of Deep State China invading Far East Asia and reveals the coordinates of 89 fatal points of these Dumb lines and Dumb bases.





프리메이슨과 일루미나티에 의해 지배됐던 중공(과 북한)은 76년 전 1950년 한국 6.25전쟁 때 250 여 km의 휴전선에 땅굴 약 500 여 km(인용: 철의삼각지 남침 장거리땅굴, 여섯 개 노선: 땅굴전쟁 증언)을 파고서, 미군 등의 유엔 군과 한국군과 땅굴전쟁을 벌였다. 이 때 땅굴의 깊이는 20 여 미터 이내였다. 그러나 76 년이 지난 지금 마찬가지로 프리메이슨과 일루미나티들인 딥스테이트 지배 하의 중공은 이번에는 깊이 3,000 미터 넘는 땅굴을 파고 황해 해저 수백km를 지나 극동아시아의 미군(과 한국군)을 공격하고 있다. 바로 이 깊이 3,000 여 미터 내외의 극동아시아 침공 땅굴을 그 다우저는 중공 덤이라고 부른다.

십 여 년이 넘는 그 다우저의 덤 탐사 전체 요약인 본 영상은 극동아시아를 침공하고 있는 딥스테이트 중공의 12 개 덤 라인들 개관하면서 이 덤 라인들과 덤 기지들의 치명적인 지점 89 곳의 좌표들을 공개한다.



