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Trump's Intel Just Stopped WW3
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422 views • January 03, 2020
TheUs Air Force was chosen to take out an Iranian Major general who was attempting to Nuke Jerusalem, Baghdad and DC in an attempt to start WW3... Damn tootin I'm voting for Trump in 2020 - not even he knows what you are about to see - just that another Mad Man attempting to destroy Planet Earth was takne out.
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