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A recent episode of Mini Ice Age Conversations Radio Program from (STUDIO A 10pm-Midnight) on Revolution Radio. Ransom Godwin from 4:20 TV
🔵 https://www.youtube.com/c/420TVFREEDOMISTFILMS1776
YouTube Channel and David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 discuss how Artificial Intelligence may be harnessing the computing power of the human mind to connect to the source from the quantum realm to the physical third dimension.
• Co-existing with other different hominoids on Earth through history
• How long has the present human race been on this planet
• Jupiter Ascending and the farm planet Earth
• Most precocious commodity on Earth (THOUGHT)
• A fifth dimensional realm (THOUGHT & IMAGINATION)
• Can A.I project creativity into the human realm?
• A bridge from the quantum realm to the physical plane
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