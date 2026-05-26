Ultra-Processed Foods: Your Heart's Silent Killer?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com
-European cardiology experts linked ultra-processed foods with higher risks of heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and premature cardiovascular death.
-Adults consuming most ultra-processed foods faced significantly greater risks of atrial fibrillation and cardiovascular mortality overall.
-Researchers found cardiovascular dangers persisted after adjusting for smoking, inactivity, and other unhealthy lifestyle behaviors independently.
-Ultra-processed foods commonly contain excessive sugar, salt, unhealthy fats, additives, and inflammation-triggering industrial compounds damaging health.
-Experts recommend prioritizing whole foods, clearer labeling, updated dietary guidelines, and stronger public awareness campaigns worldwide.
Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
▶️ Support our mission by shopping at the Health Ranger Store - https://www.healthrangerstore.com
▶️ Check out exclusive deals and special offers at https://rangerdeals.com
▶️ Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
Watch more exclusive videos here:
🔴 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
Follow us on all our social platforms:
🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/RealHealthRanger
🔴 Parler: https://app.parler.com
🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews
🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 USA Life: https://usa.life/naturalnews
🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews
🔴 Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@NaturalNews
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews
🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial
🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore