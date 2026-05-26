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Ultra-Processed Foods: Your Heart's Silent Killer?
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-European cardiology experts linked ultra-processed foods with higher risks of heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and premature cardiovascular death.

-Adults consuming most ultra-processed foods faced significantly greater risks of atrial fibrillation and cardiovascular mortality overall.

-Researchers found cardiovascular dangers persisted after adjusting for smoking, inactivity, and other unhealthy lifestyle behaviors independently.

-Ultra-processed foods commonly contain excessive sugar, salt, unhealthy fats, additives, and inflammation-triggering industrial compounds damaging health.

-Experts recommend prioritizing whole foods, clearer labeling, updated dietary guidelines, and stronger public awareness campaigns worldwide.


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