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Mariupol Ukraine - Residents Tell The Truth, Not MSM (MIRRORED)
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1349 views • April 03, 2022
Mariupol Ukraine - Residents Tell The Truth, Not MSM (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Odysee channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2022-03-30_23-12-05:d?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
I recommend subscribing to Patrick Lancaster's YouTube channel to hear from those on the ground. Link is below:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbjTWVaRx6jMN5ZYgbqe2_w
LBRY URL
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/2022-03-30_23-12-05#d
Claim ID
d1c88a8148cafe6661e276f8b33f16820b843977
Mirrored from Odysee channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2022-03-30_23-12-05:d?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
I recommend subscribing to Patrick Lancaster's YouTube channel to hear from those on the ground. Link is below:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbjTWVaRx6jMN5ZYgbqe2_w
LBRY URL
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/2022-03-30_23-12-05#d
Claim ID
d1c88a8148cafe6661e276f8b33f16820b843977
Keywords
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