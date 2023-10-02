Topic of the Week 10/2/2023: Target Gets What It Deserves

Target is planning to close nine of its stores in four cities, all of them cities that rabid leftists have completely destroyed in recent years, due to rampant theft. Target is getting what it deserves for its nearly eight years of terrible behavior. Allowing so called "trans women" to use women's bathrooms at Target beginning in 2016 led to a number of horrific incidents.

In 2018 a man shoved his way into a bathroom stall in a Target women's restroom, exposed himself and ur*nated in front of a little girl. Did Target change its policy after these incidents occurred? No, of course not, because it was more important to them to gain woke virtue signaling points in the name of diversity, equity and inclusion, than to make sure women and children could expect to be safe from incidents such as this while in their stores.

Target allowed men to video record women changing in dressing rooms with their cell phones more than once, from 2017 onward. Did Target do anything to protect women from being recorded by men while they undressed after these incidents occurred? No, because the rights of so called "transgender women" to continue violating women was more important to them.

They marketed LGBTQIA++-- clothing to babies and toddlers beginning in May 2023.

Target is getting what it deserves. Encouraging perverts and pedophiles to commit criminal activity against vulnerable children and young women is not the best business move.