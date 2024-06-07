Post Truthism Is Destroying America From Within

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The American zeitgeist has dramatically shifted in recent years. Today, accepting lies has become exponentially easier than fighting for truth. It isn't just cancel culture. It's now possible and even likely to get jailed just for dealing in objective facts.
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we dove into several examples of how our post-truth society is breaking down the nation. But there are good things happening as well to combat the trend.
- https://www.foxnews.com/us/california-third-striker-felonies-dismissed-despite-da-objections-convicted-murder
- https://www.thecollegefix.com/term-gynecologist-offensive-according-to-scholars/
- https://www.dailysignal.com/2024/06/07/dei-is-being-ditched-heres-why/
- https://www.toddstarnes.com/cancel-culture/protest-houston-astros-fans-urged-to-wear-trump-shirts/
- https://nypost.com/2024/06/06/us-news/connecticut-town-council-refuses-to-fly-thin-blue-line-flag-for-trooper-killed-in-line-of-duty/
- https://www.counterpunch.org/2024/06/04/look-whos-spreading-disinformation-on-ukraine/