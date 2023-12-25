ANOTHER VIDEO OF GAY SEX IN THE U.S. CAPITOL DISCOVERED BY SEMAFOR 🎙 RISING REACTS

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ogH4m6cy9sU





https://www.them.us/story/second-gay-sex-tape-us-capitol





Stefon was wrong. Apparently the hottest club is the Capitol Building. After a gay Congressional staffer was fired last week for allegedly filming a sex tape in a Senate hearing room, reports of similar videos have surfaced, constituting a bona fide trend of people boning in the halls of power.





According to a new investigation this week by Semafor, another set of videos showing sexual acts in the U.S. Capitol were posted on Snapchat last year by a user named “Adam J.” One of the two videos in the set shows an unknown man masturbating alone in a House of Representatives office. A screenshot from the second appears to depict two men having sex “in an office setting.” No faces were visible in the images.





Semafor reported that the videos became the subject of an internal investigation by Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse, whose office believed a staffer may have been involved. The investigation reportedly yielded no evidence, and the anonymous staffer, who denies all involvement, left his position later that year on good terms.





“As soon as the office was alerted, we immediately contacted the appropriate House entities to conduct an independent investigation,” a Newhouse spokesperson told Semafor, and “the office will not be providing further comment on personnel matters.”





Congressional staffers’ sexual exploits drew scrutiny last week when right-wing website The Daily Caller — a major source of anti-trans disinformation and recycled 4chan hoaxes — published a video that appears to show two men having sex in a Senate hearing room. The site alleged that one of the men was Aidan Maese-Czeropski, then a staffer for Democrat Sen. Ben Cardin, whose office confirmed Maese-Czeropski is “no longer employed” after The Daily Caller leaked the video.





“While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgment, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace,” Maese-Czeropski wrote in a LinkedIn post earlier this week. “Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters.”





Unlike the Daily Caller, Semafor did not name the former staffer who was investigated last year, and did not publish the video they reviewed. In the District of Columbia, publicly posting explicit material of a person without their consent can constitute a misdemeanor or a felony under revenge porn laws.





