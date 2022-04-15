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The Same Snakes That Are Selling The Panic Are Selling The Cure
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174 views • April 15, 2022
Doctor Alleges That the COVID-19 Illness Is from a Poison Based on Snake Venom Put in the Water Supply
Dr. Bryan Ardis presents his conclusion that COVID-19 is derived from snake venom. He alleges that the spike protein derived from the snake venom was put in the public water supply, which caused the spread of what has been called COVID-19. He further opines that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are based on snake venom and have the same effect as venom on the body. Even the therapeutic drug, Veklury® (remdesivir), that is recommended by the CDC acts like a snake venom that poisons and often kills the patients.
https://greatmountainpublishing.com/2022/04/12/doctor-alleges-that-the-covid-19-illness-is-from-a-poison-based-on-snake-venom-put-in-the-water-supply/
Dr. Bryan Ardis presents his conclusion that COVID-19 is derived from snake venom. He alleges that the spike protein derived from the snake venom was put in the public water supply, which caused the spread of what has been called COVID-19. He further opines that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are based on snake venom and have the same effect as venom on the body. Even the therapeutic drug, Veklury® (remdesivir), that is recommended by the CDC acts like a snake venom that poisons and often kills the patients.
https://greatmountainpublishing.com/2022/04/12/doctor-alleges-that-the-covid-19-illness-is-from-a-poison-based-on-snake-venom-put-in-the-water-supply/
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