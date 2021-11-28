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Yellow lab cichlids
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30 views • November 28, 2021
Both of These fish are in a quarantine tank, since they are newly purchased. You should always practice this technique if you have the available equipment. Fish get stressed from transport and change in their environment. When a fish becomes stressed they can develop infections that could kill or spread to the rest of your community tank.
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