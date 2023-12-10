Walking in Faith Part 6: The Man That Walked Into The Future

Abraham had the opportunity to meet the legendary Noah and his son Shem. Abraham never got into idolatry but believed and worshipped the true God of heaven. The Bible says faith comes by hearing the Word of God, and it is obvious that Abraham received faith in God from all the things he heard that were done by God from the time of Adam down to Noah.

The Bible lays out the good and the bad about Abraham and Sarah and how they lied in an effort to save Abraham's life and how they tried to conceive a child through their unbelief. But God did not abandon them and visited Abraham twice to build up his faith. The ultimate test came when God asked for the sacrifice of Isaac.

All the lies, fear and unbelief in Abraham's life had by this time been replaced with absolute faith in God and he obeyed the command and this is why the Bible says "Abraham believed God, and it was counted unto him for righteousness." Come and join Pastor John for this exciting story of a man and his wife and their journey with God.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1308.pdf

RLJ-1308 -- SEPTEMBER 18, 2011

